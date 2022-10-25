Milford Haven residents had a shock awakening this morning when CCTV footage captured images of what appeared to be an 'opportunist thief' trying to break into their cars.
The person was caught on camera in Prioryville at around 6.15am this morning (Tuesday, October 25).
But residents living in neighbouring streets have reported that they, too, saw the same person attempting to break into their cars half an hour later, while another resident confirmed that similar sightings were made yesterday (Monday).
“We know who it is and we’ve made countless reports to the police about this person yet nothing is getting done,” commented one of the concerned Prioryville residents.
“How many more times has this got to happen before the police pay attention to us?”
People are now being urged to take extra care in ensuring their vehicles are safely secured when left unattended in the street.
They are also being asked to submit any CCTV footage to the police enabling them to carry out further investigations.
