Intrigue is growing inside a Pembroke Dock property after curious features were revealed during its recent restoration.

Erika Mazuriene and her husband Tomas Mazuras bought the terraced property in Bush Street three years ago since when they have been carrying out major restoration work in each of the first and second floor rooms.

But recently, after Tomas turned his attention to the basement he discovered something totally unexpected.

“The basement was in a very bad state as it hadn’t been used for many years,” explained Erika.

“It has two small rooms so one of the first things Tomas did was remove the plasterboards from the walls.

"And behind them were two small stoves, one in each room.

One of the fireplaces found in the basement (Image: Erika Mazuriene)

"This is making us wonder why on earth would the previous Victorian owners have wanted two Raeburn ovens in the basement? There are fireplaces in every other room in the house so why would they have wanted two more in the basement?"

The other oven (Image: Erika Mazuriene)

MORE NEWS

Tomas and Erika, who are both Lithuanian, have also discovered a metal box in the basement bearing the inscribed name of ‘Fred J Lewis, Pembroke Dock’, (see main photograph).This is also believed to be Victorian.

Further investigations into the census records have revealed that there was an ironmonger by the same name who was based in Pembroke and who was born in 1872.

“We now want to know what is Fred J Lewis’s connection with our house here in Bush Street?” questions Erika. “Did he live here? Did he do some work for whoever owned the house at that time?

“When we bought our home we knew it was old and naturally had quite a bit of history attached, but now that we’ve discovered these really interesting features, we’re keen to find out as much as we possibly can about who lived here and what they did.”

If anyone has any information on the property, they can send comments to Erika’s post on the Pembroke Dock and Pembroke Citizens Forum.