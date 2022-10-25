Heartwarming photos captured off the Pembrokeshire coast show a mother seal teaching her young pup how to swim as numbers of the marine mammals continue to soar.

Britain's grey seal populations dropped alarmingly low to only 500 in the 20th century but now over 120,000 can be spotted around the UK shores.

Dedicated animal photographer Andrew Fusek-Peters, 57, snapped the tender scenes from a safe distance this week at Abercastle.

He used a zoom lens in order to capture the natural moment without distressing the young animal.

Andrew said seal pups can't swim for the first few weeks so these swimming lessons are vital for their survival.

He kept to the Marine Code of avoiding disturbing seals and their pups.

READ MORE

The seal pup gaining his confidence in the water thanks to the careful teaching of his mum. Picture: SWNS

The dad-of-two, of Lydbury North, Shrops., added: "I think it’s miraculous to see. The UK has 40 per cent of the worlds population of grey seal.

"They were a species that were struggling. The big issue with seals is that people were so close to them and get near the pups.

"The pups can’t swim for the first few weeks. A lot of them can drown in the early stage.

A seal pup leaning on the back of its mum as she teaches him to swim

"It's important to know that I'm a long, long way away in order to capture this.

"You can see the see intimacy in the photo's, her teaching her young to swim."

Meanwhile people are being urged to avoid disturbing seals and their pups, as they continue to appear on beaches and in coves all along the Pembrokeshire coast.

The authority has received reports of people getting too close to seals at a time when they are particularly vulnerable.

National Park Authority ranger service manager, Libby Taylor said: “Seals are protected by law but this year alone we’ve heard of kayakers entering coves where seal pups were present and one incident of someone trying to put a tiny new-born pup into the sea.

“One of the best ways to see seals and their pups from a safe distance is the Pembrokeshire Coast Path National Trail, which passes along cliffs above so many remote coves and inlets that are inaccessible on foot. A pair of binoculars will help you get a closer look."