Concerns about industrial wind turbines on the edge of a national park and fears of explosions were some of the opinions voiced by locals at the first public exhibition regarding a green hydrogen hub at a former RNAD base.

Trecwn Green Energy Hub, which is being developed by Statkraft, would generate approximately three tonnes of green hydrogen a day and be powered by three industrial wind turbines and a solar array.

At the first of three public information events, held at the former RNAD base at Trecwn yesterday, October 24, locals clamoured to find out more about the scheme and talk to those involved.

A map of the proposed green hydrogen hub site. Picture: Statkraft (Image: Statkraft)

The feelings of those attending the event were mixed, with some feeling that it was better that the site was used after years of being ‘mothballed’ and other concerned about the turbines and the volatility of the hydrogen.

Karen Rodin from St Nicholas said that she had reservations about the size of the turbines and their prominent position on a ridge above the valley.

“They are going to be 150 metres high on a ridge that is around 200 metres high,” she said.

“They are right on the edge of the national park.”

She added that there was also concern about the effect of the turbines on wildlife and migratory birds.

The disused rail transfer shed at Trecwn which would be the site of the hub. (Image: Statkraft)

Christine Metcalfe from Tregwynt said that she was worried about the infrasound implications of the turbines.

“The World Health Organisation has recognised that industrial wind turbines produce infrasound,” she said.

“The homes here are too close to these turbines.”

Those with a direct connection to Trecwn seemed to be more positive about the plans.

Farmer Eurig Evans’ grandfather worked at the RNAD base after half of the family farm was compulsorily purchased by the MOD.

The elements of the plant are illustrated here although it will be a different shape due to the topography of the site. (Image: Statkraft)

His farm stands on land adjacent to the site and in direct view of the turbines.

“If something can be done with the water and infra structure that is here already it is too good an opportunity to waste,” he said. “We’ve got to look forward, fossil fuels aren’t going to be around forever.”

Glyn Jones, who worked at the RNAD base for 20 years and then as a groundman at the Valley until retirement lives close to the proposed hydrogen plant.

He said that there was some concern about the volatility of the hydrogen, however ‘it would be nice to see something here.”

The site of the proposed green hydrogen hub at the former RNAD Trecwn site. (Image: Statkraft)

Statkraft is holding two further public drop-in sessions from 3-7pm on Tuesday, October 25 in Letterston Memorial Hall, and Wednesday, October 26 in Fishguard Community Learning Centre. A webinar is also being held on November 9.

“We are here to listen,” said Seumas Skinner, the company’s community liaison manager.

For more information on the project visit www.trecwn-energy.wales