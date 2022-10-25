Pembrokeshire families struggling to afford food during the cost-of-living crisis have been helped by four harvest festival collections.

The Peninsula Community Food Pod was set up in lockdown and provides regular food support to those who need it across the whole peninsula between St Davids, Fishguard and Newgale.

It delivers a weekly food parcel of fresh fruit and vegetables, cheese, eggs, bread, and basic tinned goods.

People can self-refer to the food pod and do not need to be referred through a third party.

This year Wolfscastle Community Primary School; Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi; Brawdy and Haycastle Young Farmers Club and St Brynach's Church, Pontfaen all donated the goods from their harvest festivals to the pod.

The young farmers alone donated 16 boxes of food to the pod.

“We would like to thank all those families who have contributed via Harvest Festivals in churches, chapels and schools,” said food pod organiser Lesley Matthews.

“We are so pleased that they decided to give the donations to us, and we were amazed at the amount of food we received.

“We help anyone in need who approaches us including families, pensioners, disabled people and homeless people.

“We deliver a box of cupboard staples and fresh fruit and vegetables to people in need for as long as they need us.

“The donations mean a great deal to the families we feed.”

Lesley said that the community, including those who had been helped by the scheme were ‘fabulous’ about repaying the food pod, either in kind or by becoming volunteers when they no longer need a food box.

To find out more about the Peninsula Community Pod visit its Facebook page.

If you would like to make a donation, no matter how small, contact Louise Tarbuck on 01437 729321.