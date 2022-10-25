There will be plenty of festive fun in Tenby on Saturday November 26 as the start of the Yuletide season is launched in the seaside resort.

The town’s Christmas Festivities committee, Tenby RNLI, Tenby firefighters, and Tenby Coastguard have once again joined forces to organise the day.

A Christmas cracker of a day is planned, starting at around 1pm with local DJ Steve Briers ramping up the Christmas atmosphere with plenty of festive, chart and popular music favourites.

There will be live performances in Tudor Square throughout the afternoon from Kelly Williams School of Dance, the Salvation Army band and Tenby Friendship Group carollers, Emma Sax and the cast of Vision Arts’ forthcoming production of Frozen Junior. There's always a warm welcome for Santa in Tenby's Tudor Square. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Steve will be at the decks for the final build up to the arrival of Father Christmas with more festive favourites.

The Mayor of Tenby, Cllr. Sam Skyrme-Blackhall, will set off down to Castle Hill with Tenby RNLI launching the all-weather lifeboat, the Haydn Miller at 4.30 pm. to collect Father Christmas from a secret location out at sea.

Once safely ashore, Father Christmas and the mayor will join Tenby Coastguard and RNLI crew members for a blue light parade through a festive flurry of snow from the roof of Tenby House Hotel (weather permitting) to turn on the lights on the town Christmas tree in the grounds of St Mary’s Church at 5 pm.

During the afternoon, from 2 pm to 4 pm there will a free lantern making workshop in the De Valence when children can make lanterns to join in with the parade from Castle Square.

Following the switching on of the lights, the mayor and Father Christmas will be transported to the De Valence Pavilion where Father Christmas will be greeting children in his grotto from 5.30 pm.