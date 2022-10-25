A Pembrokeshire location has been rated the best place in the UK to see fireworks.

By analysing light pollution data, analysts have come up with a list of the best and worst locations in the UK to view this year's fireworks displays.

St Davids comes top of the list out of the whole of the UK with a score of 74.40 out of 100 due to its clear skies and low due to its low levels of light pollution.

LotteryCritic.com analysed 84 venues throughout the UK using the Bortle Scale and the Sky Quality Metre (SQM) and artificial brightness measurements.

The data revealed St Davids as the UK location predicted to have the clearest view of this year's fireworks.

The city had a Bortle Scale classification of three, along with a low artificial brightness score (42 μcd/m2) guaranteeing the perfect dark blue skies to watch any fireworks displays.

The Bortle scale is a classification system which uses astronomical observations to measure light pollution. The scale runs from one (darkest -best for watching fireworks) to nine (worst- difficult to watch fireworks).

SQM is an instrument used to give a reading on the luminance of the night sky. A rating of 16.00, is the lowest and therefore the brightest sky. 22.00 is the highest and thus darkest.

Artificial Brightness measures sky brightness against natural brightness, which is set at 174 µcd/m2. A rating higher than 3,000 µcd/m2 is known as ‘Very high light intensity’ and at this level the human eye does not need to adapt to the dark to see.

Although St Davids does not seem to be having a public firework display, there is one in nearby Solva.