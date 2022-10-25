A FORMER Pembrokeshire county councillor has admitted two driving offences at Llanelli Magistrates Court.

Paul Dowson, 55, of Ropewalk Terrace, Pembroke, admitted driving a vehicle on March 27 on A4139 Upper Lamphey Road, Pembroke when there was no valid test certificate for his motorbike at the time.

Dowson - a former county councillor for Pembroke Dock Central Ward - also admitted driving without due care and attention for the same date and road.

He was fined £40 for driving without a valid test certificate and £40 for driving without due care and attention. This also saw him gain three points on his driving licence.

He also had to pay £34 surcharge and £110 costs.

