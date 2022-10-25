Her knitwear designs have been showcased by Nike, Nicole Fahri and French Connection, but this Christmas the creative talents of top designer Caroline Adamiec will be on display at the ‘Knitivity’ staged by pupils, staff, parents and friends of the Penrhyn Church School for the Angle Peninsular, Hundleton.

Under the firm guidance of Caroline (nee Gardner), the volunteer knitters were this week each equipped with yarns and needles in preparation for the festive knit-down which will be unveiled on December 1.

The Knitivity will include all the main nativity characters including Mary and Joseph, the three kings, the shepherds and the angels as well as a host of animals.

“I sent out an appeal for volunteers, hoping that we’d get enough people together to create the Knitivity but the response has been fantastic,” said Caroline.

“As a result, it’s turned into a real community event.”

Caroline went on to say that following the recent closure of the primary schools in Stackpole, Angle and Orielton, a considerable chunk of the community’s core has been lost.

“Because children from each of those areas now attend the Penrhyn Church School, we’ve used this opportunity to try and bring some of the community spirit back again,” she said.

Knitters have included members of the Angle Craft Group, a group of ladies from Hundelton and a former pupil of Stackpole Primary School who now lives in Oxfordshire but who found out about the Knitathon via social media.

Caroline has herself opted to knit a sheep.

“The sheep have to be made with the Snowflake yarn which isn’t the most popular yarn to use, so I’ve chosen the short straw to help them out.”

After obtaining her Masters in knitting, Caroline Gardner became a highly respected name in the fashion industry throughout the 2000s with her menswear collections and launched her own label, Caroline Gardner Knitwear.

Some of Caroline's designs (Image: Caroline Adamiec)

She now lives near Hundleton with her husband and three young children, two of whom are pupils at Penrhyn School.

Each of the Knitivity characters will stand around 30cm tall, and will be knitted with Sirdar yarn funded via an ‘After Schools Club Grant’ from Pembrokeshire County Council.

Each figure must be completed by the end of November and the Knitivity display will be unveiled on December 1. It will remain at the school until the children break up for their Christmas holiday.