Council tenants across the county are being invited to a series of roadshows throughout November to get updates on the upcoming changes to tenancy laws.

The roadshows will give information about the Renting Homes (Wales) Act 2016, which comes into effect on December 1, 2022.

The Act introduces many changes to tenancy laws, making it easier for landlords and tenants to rent a home in Wales.

MORE NEWS

Ascona Group plan major retail development for Neyland

Intrigue found in cellar of Victorian house in Pembroke Dock

The Pembrokeshire roadshows will take place at The Mount Community entre. Milford Haven, on Tuesday November 1 (11am to 1.30pm), Dezza’s Cabin, Monkton, on Wednesday November 2 (12pm to 2.30pm) and HaverHub, Haverfordwest, on Thursday November 3, between 12pm and 2.30pm Housing staff will be present to answer any questions which Pembrokeshire County Council tenants may have regarding the upcoming changes.

Representatives from Pembrokeshire Community Hub, Welsh Water and Energy Saving Trust will also be on hand to give advice and support regarding saving money on energy bills, and to point tenants in the right direction for help if they are struggling to afford essentials this winter.

Free hot lunches will be provided to all PCC tenants who attend one of the above events, however booking beforehand is essential.

PCC tenants can book a hot lunch by contacting the Housing Customer Liaison Team on 07435780925 or by emailing housingCLO@pembrokeshire.gov.uk For more information on the Renting Homes (Wales) Act, please visit: https://gov.wales/housing-law-changing-renting-homes To keep up to date with Housing news in your area follow: www.facebook.com/PCCHousing