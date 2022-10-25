South Pembrokeshire police cadets are a force to be reckoned with, having won the prestigious Lord Ferrers Award at Lancaster House, London.

Presenting the award was Swansea-born journalist and newscaster Sr Martyn Lewis CBE.

With 11 award categories in total, the South Pembrokeshire Volunteer Police Cadets claimed top prize in the Volunteer Police Cadet Team category, which recognises cadet units who work together to make a significant and sustained contribution to ‘youth led social action’ that supports policing and their communities.

South Pembrokeshire’s Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant, Stuart Wheeler, who nominated the young volunteers said: “The cadets have worked tirelessly for the community during the covid pandemic and beyond.

“They continue to represent Dyfed-Powys Police at events and support their local areas, and it is fantastic that they have been recognised for their efforts and commitment.”

Simon Gough, Madeleine James, Gabrielle Davis, Ella Thomas, and Oliver Monk received their award, while the VPC leaders proudly looked on.

One of those leaders, PCSO Andrew Griffiths said: “It’s a great achievement and indeed a huge honour for the South Pembrokeshire Volunteer Police Cadet Unit to have been nominated for the Lord Ferrers Award.

“Though only a few cadets could attend the ceremony, the hard work has been carried out by every single member of the unit.

"Their dedication towards community projects and events is second to none and as the cadet unit leader, I am extremely proud of our cadets and my fellow leaders."

The Rt Hon. Jeremy Quin MP, Minister of State for Crime, Policing and Fire, said: “Volunteers are a precious part of our policing family and it’s very humbling to know that there are so many people who are willing to give up their time to help protect their fellow citizens.

“It is a huge privilege to be here, to recognize what is a tremendous endeavour right across our country…Thank you so much for doing what you do!”.