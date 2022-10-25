South Pembrokeshire MP Simon Hart has been given the tough task of ‘unite or die’ this afternoon as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appointed him as Chief Whip.

This means that Hart, 59, is now responsible for restoring party discipline despite the chaos that has over-ridden Westminster in recent weeks.

This afternoon’s cabinet reshuffle means that the Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire MP will take over from Wendy Morton following the confusion over a fracking vote in the Commons last Wednesday.

Today’s announcement follows a long and distinguished career in politics after Hart was first elected as Conservative MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire in May 2010.

Nine years later he was appointed Secretary of State for Wales, and retained this position until July 2022.

Born in Wolverhampton, Simon Hart grew up in the Cotswolds and was educated at Radley College before attending the Royal Agricultural College in Cirencester.

His career outside politics has including working as a Chartered Surveyor in Carmarthen and Haverfordwest and has also served with the Territorial Army for five years in the Royal Gloucestershire Hussars (part of the Royal Wessex Yeomanry).

Before being elected as an MP he was Chief Executive of the Countryside Alliance.

The role of the Chief Whip is to administer the whipping system that ensures that members of the party attend and vote in Parliament as the party leadership desires.

Simon lives in Pembrokeshire with his wife Abigail and their two children.