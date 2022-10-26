If anyone fancies appearing in a film, this could be your big moment.
Mother Goose Films are currently searching for Welsh-speaking stars who they can work with on a TV ad which the team is currently filming.
The company will be shooting in Pembrokeshire on November 17, 18 and 18 however the exact locations haven’t yet been confirmed.
The successful stars will be expected to deliver their lines in both English and Welsh and the company is looking to include a wide range of ages. Everyone who is chosen will be paid.
If anyone is interested, they are asked to submit a photo and some information about themselves.
Mother Goose Films is an end-to-end film production company renowned for its TV documentaries, advertisements and branded promotion including tourism and extreme sports.
All applications should be submitted to jess@mothergoosefilms.co.uk
