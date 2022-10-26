As this year's seal pupping season slowly begins to wind down, staff at Skomer Island have confirmed that just over 250 pups have been welcomed to the island's coves and beaches.
The figure was confirmed earlier this week and has helped allay concerns following the discovery of several dead pups along the Pembrokeshire Coast.
Sadly this is a common occurence at this time of year as the mortality rate of seal pups in the first 18 months of their lives is around 75 per cent.
Many grey seal pups die during pupping season because they are nursed by their mothers for just three weeks before they have to learn to fend for themselves. As a result, many young pups starve if they are unable to fish and feed themselves.
Meanwhile people are being asked to give seals and their pups plenty of space if they spot one around the coastline.
