FIVE ambulances were on the scene and three people taken to hospital in a crash on the A4115, which took place last night.

The road was reopened at 2am in what police were calling a 'serious' incident between Cross Hands and Templeton, involving two cars.

Welsh Ambulance sent five ambulances, with three people taken to Galngwili Hospital.

A Welsh Ambulance spokesperson said: “We were called yesterday at 5.30pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on the A4115, Narberth.

"We sent two rapid response vehicles, five emergency ambulances and three duty operations managers to the scene, where we were supported by the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service.

"Three people were taken by road to Glangwili Hospital for further treatment.”

Air ambulance say a Cardiff-based crew were at the scene and escorted a patient via road ambulance to Glangwili.

The road was closed at 6pm yesterday with Dyfed-Powys Police saying: "The A4115 between Canastan Bowl and The Boars Head is currently closed due to a serious road traffic collision.

"Please avoid the area and find an alternative route."

Police tweeted the road was closed at 6pm (Image: Twitter)

A large section of the road was closed (Image: Google Maps)

At 8.50pm the police released a further statement confirming the air ambulance were required.

In a further statement, police said: “We are at the scene of a serious collision involving two cars on the A4115 between Templeton and Cross Hands, Pembrokeshire.

"Air ambulance is also at the scene. The road is currently closed, and is expected to remain closed for some time.”

The road was reopened just before 2am (Image: Twitter)

A statement from air ambulance today, October 26, confirmed their attendance.

They were at the scene for almost three hours.

"I can confirm that Wales Air Ambulance attended an incident in the Pembrokeshire area on Tuesday," said a spokesperson.

"Our Cardiff-based crew arrived at the scene via Rapid Response Vehicle at 6.39pm.

"Following critical care treatment from our medics, we escorted a patient via road ambulance to Glangwili Hospital.

"Our involvement concluded at 9.25pm."

Further updates as we get them.