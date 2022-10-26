The owners of a cat rescued after an accident in the Scleddau area are being urged to get in contact with Fishguard Veterinary Services.
The small female tortoiseshell, who is unchipped, was bought into the vets yesterday morning, Tuesday, October 25.
The cat had sustained injuries and needed medical attention.
She still has facial swelling and her front left paw has been sutured.
“Sadly we are unable to keep her at the practice long-term, so if the owner does not come forward soon we will need to find her a foster home or surrender her to Greenacres,” said a spokesperson for the vets.
“Her features are a little distorted [due to the swelling] but please see if you recognize this cat.
“Please get in touch if you have any information by ringing 01348 873810.”
