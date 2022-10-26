One of Milford Haven’s most historic and iconic hotels is to be sold by public auction with a guide price of £525,000.

The three-storey Lord Nelson Hotel was built around 1800 however in its early years it was known as The New Inn.

It was renamed following Lord Nelson’s visit to Milford Haven in August 1802 following his promotion to vice-admiral after leading the Royal Navy’s defeat of the French fleet in the Battle of the Nile in 1798.

Nelson had been invited to view the new docks at Milford Haven by Charles Francis Greville, who was agent to the major local landowner, Sir William Hamilton and mastermind of Milford Haven’s development from 1790 to 1809.

Nelson heaped praise on the facilities but Greville’s hope that the Royal Navy would establish a large base there never materialised. Instead a site at Paterchurch, on the opposite side of the waterway, was developed as Pembroke Dock from 1814.

It was at the Lord Nelson Hotel that members of the town’s ‘elite’ became amongst the first in Wales to dance under an electric light.

In 1879 a grand ball was organised by engineers from the dock company and the British Electric Light Company, which was illuminating construction works in the harbour, lit the hotel’s ballroom for the event.

Today the building, which overlooks and marina and estuary, has 24 en-suite bedrooms, a large open plan lounge bar, a two-section function room for weddings and civil ceremonies a trad garden and a car park.

It will be sold by Sidney Phillips estate agents on December 1 at 1pm.