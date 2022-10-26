A MAN and a woman have died, and one adult and two children sustained serious injuries in a crash in Pembrokeshire last night, October 25.

Dyfed-Powys Police closed the A4115 between Templeton and Cross Hands, Pembrokeshire last night at 6pm, not announcing the road was reopened until almost 2am.

Now the police are appealing for witnesses to the three car crash which left and elderly man and woman dead.

Welsh Ambulance sent five ambulances, while air ambulance were at the scene for almost three hours.

The road was closed at 6pm yesterday with Dyfed-Powys Police saying a serious crash took place between Canastan Bowl and The Boars Head along the A4115.

The police sent a further statement at 8.50pm confirming the air ambulance were required.

Today, Octoebr 26, the police said a silver Hyundai i10, a white Peugeot 3008 and a silver Mini were all involved in a crash that has taken two people's lives.

A spokeperson said: "Police is appealing for witnesses who may have information about a fatal collision on the A4115 between Templeton and Cross Hands, Pembrokeshire, which occurred just before 5.30pm on Tuesday, October 25.

"Three cars were involved – a silver Hyundai i10, a white Peugeot 3008 and a silver Mini.

"Sadly, an elderly man and an elderly woman, both travelling in the same car, died as a result of their injuries. Their next of kin has been informed.

"One adult and two children have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"The road was closed for collision investigation and was reopened by 1.45am."

The A4115 was closed for over five hours between Cross Hands and Templeton (Image: Google Maps)

Police tweeted the road was closed at 6pm (Image: Twitter)

A statement from air ambulance said: "We confirm that Wales Air Ambulance attended an incident in the Pembrokeshire area on Tuesday.

"Our Cardiff-based crew arrived at the scene via Rapid Response Vehicle at 6.39pm.

"Following critical care treatment from our medics, we escorted a patient via road ambulance to Glangwili Hospital.

"Our involvement concluded at 9.25pm."

The Wales ambulance service also confirmed they sent five ambulances plus muliptle support vehicles.

A Welsh Ambulance spokesperson said: “We were called yesterday at 5.30pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on the A4115, Narberth.

"We sent two rapid response vehicles, five emergency ambulances and three duty operations managers to the scene, where we were supported by the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service.

"Three people were taken by road to Glangwili Hospital for further treatment.”

Police confirmed the road was reopened at 2am today, October 26.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to PS Paul Owen-Williams at Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

Quote reference DP-20221025-299.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.