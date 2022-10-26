A warrant without bail has been issued for a man charged with causing racial and religious harassment towards a medical attendant at the South Pembrokeshire Hospital, Pembroke Dock.

Darren Rees, of Catalina Avenue, Pembroke Dock faces an additional charge of causing crininal damage to a drain cover at The Market Tavern, Pembroke Dock on January 13.  The drain cover was valued at £300.

Rees, 41, was expected to attend Haverfordwest magistrates court this morning (Wednesday) after pleading guilty to both charges at an earlier hearing.

But his solicitor Mr Michael Keller informed magistrates that the defendant is currently in The Heath Hospital, Cardiff, after sustaining a compound fracture in his leg.

After listening to the fact,magistrates issues an immediate warrant without bail for Rees's arrest.