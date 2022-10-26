A MURAL depicting Pembrokeshire football hero Joe Allen has appeared on a wall of the town’s Farmers Arms as the Wales midfield dynamo strives to make Rob Page’s squad for the Qatar World Cup – now less than a month away.

Entitled ‘Y Wal Goch’ (The Red Wall) the mural – showing Allen arms aloft in full celebratory mode – is attributed to ‘Lloyd The Graffiti with Mentrau Iaith’.

And head coach Page believes there is a ‘strong probability’ that the 32-year-old will indeed be on the plane to Qatar.

Allen, a former pupil at Ysgol y Preseli in Crymych, missed the Nations League matches against Belgium and Poland in September after suffering a hamstring injury during Swansea City's 3-0 triumph over Hull City in the final game before the international break.

Having been expected to return to action before the end of October, Allen - who hails from Narberth - went to see a specialist in London this week to get a full update on his situation after suffering a setback.

READ MORE

Page, nevertheless, is confident that Allen will be fit enough to be included in his 26-man squad for the tournament.

"He's key to us in how we play and he's key to the success that we've had so I get everybody's concern," he said.

"I can't do any more than say he's had a little bit of a setback and we're doing everything in our power to make sure he gets on that plane.

"I think there's a strong probability that he will be there.

“With regards to his fitness and how many minutes he'll have played before that or training sessions, I don't know. That's my only concern with that one."