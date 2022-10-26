A registered sex offender has been remanded in custody after creating four online accounts - including Discord and Twitch - despite being prohibited from doing so by a sex prevention order.
Adrian Thomas, 29, was made the subject of the Sexual Harm Prevention Order and placed on the sex offender's register by Swansea Crown Court following a conviction in 2017.
The Order prevented him from creating online accounts without first informing the police and gaining their approval.
But when police visited his property earlier this month and carried out checks on his mobile Samsung phone, they discovered that between April and October, Thomas had deleted numerous messages on a Whatsapp account which he had created without police consent.
Crown Prosecutor Dennis Davies informed Haverfordwdest magistrates that further police investigations confirmed that on July 18 Thomas had created an online Twitch account, on September 14 an online Discord account and on October 15 an online Tiktok account.
Thomas pleaded guilty to each of the four charges when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates this morning (Wednesday) in custody.
After considering the evidence, magistrates remanded him in custody pending his sentencing at Swansea Crown Court on November 23.
"There are substantial grounds that you'll commit further offences," said presiding magistrate Mary Smith.
"We are also declining jurisdiction on the basis that we have insufficient sentencing powers."
