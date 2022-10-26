Here are the drivers who were recently in court for speeding in Pembrokeshire.

Simon David Burgess, 59, of Reynalton, Kilgetty, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on October 18.

He was caught on April 4 doing 51mph on A484 Saron, Llandysul, where the limit is 30mph. He was fined £120, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Andrew James Burgess, 38, of Holloway Court, Penally, Tenby, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on October 20.

He was caught on April 9 doing 86mph on A40 adjacent to Nantyci Showground where the limit is 70mph. He was fined £113 and given three points on his licence. He also had to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Louise Maddison, 42, of Gordon Parry Road, Neyland, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on October 21.

She was caught on April 8 doing 79mph on A40 adjacent to Nantyci Showground, where the limit is 70mph. She was fined £40, given three points on her licence and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Dennis Wyndham Probert, 66, of Long Mains, Monkton, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on October 21.

He was caught on April 9 doing 37mph on A477 Johnston, where the limit is 30mph. He was fined £146, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Lucy Priscilla Turner, 35, of St Teilos Road, Pembroke Dock, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on October 21.

She was caught on April 12 doing 37mph on A478 Begelly where the limit is 30mph. She was fined £100, given three points on her licence and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Barbara Alison Wakelin, 71, of Riverside Park, Scours Lane, Tilehurst, Reading, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on October 21.

She was caught on April 12 doing 47mph on A477 Llanteg, Pembrokeshire, where the limit is 40mph. She was fined £66, given three points on her licence and ordered to pay £34 surcharge.