AN extraordinary photograph taken in Pembrokeshire caught yesterday's solar eclipse (Tuesday, October 25).

Andrew Rees caught the eclipse at approximately 11am in Rosemarket.

The partial eclipse occurred yesterday, October 25, between 10am and midday with the moon covering as much as 25 per cent of the sun's surface.

And it was a pretty rare occurrence with scientists saying the next eclipse is not due until 2025.

All photos Andrew Rees

The photo was taken in Rosemarket (Image: Andrew Rees)

Despite the weather Andrew managed to bag the shot (Image: Andrew Rees)

Andrew was delighted with his snap which shows clearly the moon in front of the sun.

In order to capture the image Andrew had to use the impressively named 'astrosolar safety film'.

"It was taken at 10.56am in Rosemarket with a Nikon Coolpix 1000," Andrew told the Telegraph. "I used Baader astrosolar safety film."

Andrew was delighted with the shots (Image: Andrew Rees)

Despite the unsettled weather Andrew managed to capture the shot even though much of Pembrokeshire was under the haze of clouds yesterday morning.

"It was hit and miss with weather," said Andrew. "I think I was quite lucky to get a couple shots."

