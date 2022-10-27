HERE are the Pembrokeshire residents who have recently been in court for non-speeding motoring offences.

Jade Roach, 38, of Tudor Mews, Pembroke was found guilty of failing to comply with an off-road notice by Llanelli Magistrates Court on October 21.

She committed the offence on March 26 when he kept or used a vehicle on B4320 Angle Road, Monkton which was under a Statutory Off-Road Notification (SORN). She was fined £440, ordered to pay £51.67 vehicle exercise back duty and £140 costs.

Bradley Turner, 19, of Marros, Pendine, admitted failing to report an accident at Llanelli Magistrates Court on October 19.

The offence was committed on April 19 on Devonshire Drive in Tenby when he was a driver involved in an accident and failed to report said accident.

He was fined £80 and given five points on his licence. He also had to pay £34 surcharge and £110 costs.

Steven Allen, 38, of Green Lane, Waterston, Milford Haven, admitted driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence at Llanelli Magistrates Court on October 19.

The offence was committed on March 26 when he drove a Volvo A40 on Scoverston Road, Neyland otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising him to drive a vehicle of that class.

He was fined £146 and had to pay £34 surcharge and £110 costs.

Shannon Louise Murray, 25, of Crackwell Street, Tenby, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Cardiff Magistrates Court on October 19.

She committed the offence on June 27 when she failed to provide information relating to the identity of the driver of a vehicle believed to have been involved in an offence when requested by South Wales Police. She was fined £660, given six points on her licence and ordered to pay £264 surcharge and £90 costs.