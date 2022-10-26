BLUEBIRDS chairman Rob Edwards went on a scintillating attack at referees calling them 'clowns' and saying the standard of referring is 'crap'.

The comments come after Haverfordwest County lost their third game on the spin in the league, succumbing 4-1 to Bala to leave the club in lowly ninth in the JD Cymru Premier.

However Edwards didn't turn his ire on the underperforming players but on the referee after Jack Wilson was shown a red card within 10 minutes of the weekend's game.

The weather was atrocious at the Ogi Bridge Meadow as Haverfordwest welcomed Bala, but despite the conditions County supporters had a reason to smile after midfield general Elliot Scotcher whipped a free-kick into the top corner from 30 yards to put the Bluebirds up 1-0 within the opening minutes of the match.

However moments later the home supporters' glee turned to gloom as Wilson - one of the better-performing players this season - was shown a straight red card after leaving his foot in playing a pass to Scotcher.

Wilson seemed to slip as he played the pass and his studs went down Kieran Smith's shin.

Referee Nicholas Pratt had no hesitation in sending a bewildered Wilson off.

After the game, which County eventually lost 4-1, chairman Edwards was furious saying the standard of referring is 'crap' and he fully expects a fine for his comments.

"Every week clubs are victims of disgraceful decisions," said Mr Edwards.

"We are not allowed to say a word about it, and these same clowns turn up week in week out and ruin football matches.

"The standard is absolute crap, and I’ve had enough. I will probably get fined, but it won’t solve the problem."

Choice words from Chairman Edwards on Twitter (Image: Twitter)

Things don’t get any easier for the Bluebirds with The New Saints visiting the Ogi Bridge Meadow stadium on October 29.

Did you know Western Telegraph has a TikTok page? Find us, here.