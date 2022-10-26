Baked bean and condiment brand, Heinz and UK supermarket chain, Morrisons has unveiled a new measure aimed at helping those struggling amid the cost of living crisis.

From today (Wednesday, October 26), the two will allow those in need to 'ask for Henry' in any Morrison's cafe to be given a free Heinz Beanz meal.

The measure will allow any person, young or old, to get one free jacket potato with beans meal per day.

In a tweet, Heinz said: "If you need a helping hand this half term, from 26th October you can simply ‘ask for Henry’ at your nearest @Morrisons café, and you will be given a free Heinz Beanz meal.

"1 meal per person per day, old or young, no questions asked, until stocks last."

Many took to Twitter to praise the move by the two companies with one user tweeting: "This is SO legendary @HeinzUK AWESOME work! Other companies need to TAKE THE HINT!! Cannot praise you high enough for this."

Another said: "Best tweet of the day" while another added: "Shouldn't be necessary but thank you."

Others suggested that it was 'ridiculous' that people had to rely on such a scheme while MPs received subsidised meals.

The 'ask for Henry' scheme will last "until stocks last" according to Heinz.

