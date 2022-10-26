How many paddleboards can you get on a lifeboat?

This question will be answered in tomorrow’s episode of Saving Lives at Sea which features a mass rescue by St Davids Lifeboat.

The popular BBC Two programme, aired at 7pm on Thursday, October 27, shows the rescue of 16 paddleboarders, blissfully unaware they are drifting into grave danger.

In one of St Davids Lifeboat’s biggest recues ever they saved the paddleboarders who were in danger of being blown out into the Irish Sea after getting into difficulty off the southwest corner of Ramsey Island.

Although the conditions were calm within the shelter of the bay, the strong offshore wind was taking the SUP boards out to sea. Left for another half an hour and the group would likely have been in serious difficulty.

The sixteen paddleboarders and their equipment was taken onboard the lifeboat. Picture: St Davids RNLI (Image: St Davids RNLI Lifeboat)

Luckily they were spotted by Thousand Islands Adventure boat the Gower Ranger which Milford Haven Coastguard HQ.

In another stroke of luck an off duty volunteer lifeboat crew member was in the area on his boat and successfully assisted the party into a sheltered part of Ramsey Island, waiting with them until the lifeboat arrived.

All 16 were taken onboard the lifeboat unharmed and in good spirits.

Featuring footage captured on helmet cameras, Saving Lives at Sea lets viewers witness rescues through the eyes of the RNLI lifesavers while meeting the people behind the pagers.

The popular documentary is now in its seventh series and includes the lifesaving work of RNLI lifeguards and volunteer lifeboat crews from around the UK and Ireland.

It includes interviews with lifeboat crews and lifeguards, those rescued and their families.

Will Chant, Coxswain at St Davids who will feature in the upcoming episode, said: “Our lifesaving work would not be possible without donations from the public and we are delighted to be able to share a frontline view of the rescues they support with their kind generosity.

“Rescuing such a large group is unusual and as it was my first as full time Coxswain at St Davids it will certainly stay in memory.”

Saving Lives at Sea will be on BBC Two at 7pm on Thursday, October 27. The episode will be available on BBC iPlayer following broadcast.