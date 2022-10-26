TWO great rugby clubs of the county came together at the weekend to play out what was described as a 'ferocious' derby.
Narberth and Whitland Youths met at the Lloyd Lewis Ground, Narberth, where the homeside came out on top 19-7.
All photos by Myrddin Dennis
On the match Rob Nicholas wrote, this was the usual ferocious local derby between Narberth and Whitland.
No quarter was given in an entertaining game played in atrocious conditions.
Narberth struck first with a well-taken try from winger Max Morgan, with Shay Norcross converting.
The Otters followed this up by a try for flanker Wil Nicholas from a stray throw from a Whitland lineout.
In the second half the home side scored first through Wil Nicholas after a long period of Narberth pressure.
From here on Whitland had the momentum and scored a try in the corner by Ryan Hill, converted by Lennon Reynolds.
There were strong performances from the Reynolds brothers in the backs for Whitland, with prop Jack Worthing also standing out
Outstanding for Narberth were the back row of Yori Morgan, Kyle Day and man of the match Wil Nicholas
Did you know Western Telegraph has a TikTok page? Find us, here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here