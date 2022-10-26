TWO great rugby clubs of the county came together at the weekend to play out what was described as a 'ferocious' derby.

Narberth and Whitland Youths met at the Lloyd Lewis Ground, Narberth, where the homeside came out on top 19-7.

All photos by Myrddin Dennis

Narberth and Whitland are two of the great county rugby sides (Image: Myrddin Dennis)

The youth match at the weekend was as feisty as ever (Image: Myrddin Dennis)

On the match Rob Nicholas wrote, this was the usual ferocious local derby between Narberth and Whitland.

No quarter was given in an entertaining game played in atrocious conditions.

Narberth struck first with a well-taken try from winger Max Morgan, with Shay Norcross converting.

The Otters followed this up by a try for flanker Wil Nicholas from a stray throw from a Whitland lineout.

In the second half the home side scored first through Wil Nicholas after a long period of Narberth pressure.

From here on Whitland had the momentum and scored a try in the corner by Ryan Hill, converted by Lennon Reynolds.

Narberth won 19-7 (Image: Myrddin Dennis)

There were strong performances from the Reynolds brothers in the backs for Whitland, with prop Jack Worthing also standing out

Outstanding for Narberth were the back row of Yori Morgan, Kyle Day and man of the match Wil Nicholas

