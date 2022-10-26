LESSONS on the Cornish language will be offered at a series of special classes in Newport from January.

The course at Brithdir Mawr – which will be taught by north Pembrokeshire-based linguist Dewi Rhys-Jones – follows what has been described as ‘a language revival ‘in Cornwall.

“Cornish and Welsh are sister languages - they are very similar to each other,” said a spokesperson.

“Cornish is very easy to learn if you already speak Welsh. It is being introduced into schools in Cornwall at all levels.

“This summer, Gwenno Saunders was nominated for a Mercury Prize for her new album on which all the songs are in Cornish.

“She was brought up in Cardiff with Welsh, Cornish and English and is fluent in all three.

“There are books for children and novels for adults in Cornish, television and radio programmes and blogs.

“The Cornish class in Brithdir Mawr is for complete beginners and will prove an interesting and enjoyable way to spend an hour and a half a week as you learn one of the six Celtic languages, and one which is very close to Welsh.

“The main emphasis in the class will be on spoken Cornish although you will also learn to read and write the language.”

More details are available from brithdirmawrhc@gmail.com