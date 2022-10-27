As the midnight hour of Hallowe’en fast approaches, houses, churches, lanes and highways of Pembrokeshire are once again becoming shrouded in the ghostly fears surrounding All Hallows.

This, after all, is a county whose paranormal subculture extends off the radar.

And good place to start is Monkton Old Hall - a rambling Grade I listed building near Pembroke which dates back to the 14th century.

Monkton Old Hall (Image: Shaun Butler)

“What makes this building stand out is the fact that the former Rector of Monkton, the Rev Tudor Evans, gave an interview in 1934 about the hauntings that he was experiencing whilst he lived there,” said Simon Hancock.

“And given that this was an era when clergymen were extremely reserved, the last thing you’d expect is for one of them to talk about ghostly presences.”

But this is precisely what the Rev Evans did as he narrated his encounters with the cowled figures he met in the corridors and the persistent knockings he heard on the ancient doors inside the house.

And then there’s that inexplicable stretch of road between Johnston and Milford Haven where countless people have witnessed a man standing at the side of the road wearing a hat and a raincoat. Siddenly, without any warning, the man runs out into the road into passing cars.

“This was actually seen by both my parents and a friend who happened to be travelling with them in the car,” said Dr Hancock.

“As they approached Redstock near the Horse and Jockey, the man ran out in front of them. Given that all three of them saw this image, it was a difficult thing for them to explain.”

Some of Simon's oldest stories go way back to the 13th century when Giraldus Cambrensis – Gerald of Wales – gave detailed accounts of demons and poltergeists which he learned about on his travels around Wales. And needless to say, his travels around Pembrokeshire reaped a good harvest.

His writings include of the demon steward of Stackpole, a man of loose morals who could read people’s minds and would regularly hold meetings with his fellow demons at an old mill. Giraldus also describes the poltergeist of Orielton who would regularly throw dust into people’s faces.

“Giraldus Cambrensis was a tremendous geographer and travel writer of his day,” explains Dr Hancock.

“He was part Flemish, part Welsh and an extraordinary individual who recounted all these tales of hauntings and demons.

"But once again, it makes one wonder where their roots lay? Going back 800 years, what was the actual occurrence that led to these stories?

“Whether you believe in ghosts or not, Pembrokeshire’s tales of hauntings and ghostly occurrences have been talked about for hundreds of years.

“The towns and villages around us are exceptionally rich in ghostly myths and legends which makes one think that there’s got to be a grain of truth in what’s been said.”

This Monday, which is Hallowe’en, Simon Hancock will be giving a talk entitled ‘Historic Ghosts and Legends of Pembrokeshire’ in St Clement’s Church Hall, Neyland. The evening begins at 7.30pm and admission is free.