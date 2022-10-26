A regional strategy to support people with dementia and their families has been developed with its importance to Ceredigion due for discussion this week.
Members of the healthier communities overview and scrutiny committee will receive a report on a regional dementia strategy, developed by the West Wales Care Partnership (WWCP) regional dementia steering group.
At the meeting on Thursday, October 27 information about the strategy and how it has been developed will be presented to councillors before they discuss the proposal and its impact for the county.
The WWCP includes organisations from the statutory, third and independent sectors, a report to committee notes, and its remit is “integrating and transforming health, care and support in the region.”
Welsh Government guidelines and national policies have been used to develop the “high level” strategy, the report adds, and “the focus of the strategy has been on working in collaboration across agencies and with local communities and individuals affected by dementia.”
