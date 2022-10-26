A MILFORD HAVEN man was sent to prison after a court heard how he gouged at a police officer’s eyes.

Described by Judge Paul Thomas as ‘the worst record for assaulting the police I have seen’ Shane Goodridge was sent to prison after pleading guilty to assault on an emergency working.

On September 27, Goodridge, of the town’s Chestnut Way, was wanted on recall to prison and after being located by police on Waterloo Road, Goodridge became immediately aggressive.

Prosecuting solicitor Ashanti-Jade Griffiths described how Goodridge kicked out at officers and threatened them saying, ‘I am going to ****ing machete you everywhere’.

Goodridge kicked out at an officer, making contact with his nose, which resulted in it dripping blood.

But in one of the worst cases, Goodridge attacked the nose, mouth and throat area of an officer, who said due to his hands being used to restrain the defendant he was unable to defend himself.

In a heartfelt impact statement the officer said that due to the attack his daughter now worries for his safety.

“While I accept the personal risks (of my job) the level of violence and extreme verbal abuse which went on for 15 minutes and was not acceptable.

“This has been particularly hard for my daughter who now knows about the dangers I face.

“During this assault I genuinely feared longer-lasting injuries.

“I was using both hands to restrain (the defendant) and did not have any hands to protect my face while he was gouging my eyes.”

Goodridge has an extensive record of assaulting emergency service workers, having done so twice in 2017, in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022.

Judge Thomas asked Goodridge’s defence attorney Jonathon Tarrant why the defendant has this attitude towards the police, saying ‘is it drink and drugs?’

Mr Tarrant said there was no suggestion his client was intoxicated at the time of the incident and that he (Goodridge) believes he has been unfairly targeted.

On sentencing Judge Thomas said: “At the age of only 28 this is your seventh such offence, the third this year. You have the worst record for assaulting the police I have seen in many years of criminal law.”

At Swansea Crown Court today, October 26, Goodridge pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker and destruction of property.

For the assault he was given eight months in prison and for the property destruction he was given one month to run concurrent.

Follow the Western Telegraph’s Instagram page here and see some of the best images of Pembrokeshire.