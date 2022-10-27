MEMBERS of the Western Telegraph's Camera Club have been out and about capturing the beauty of the county.
Whether it is stormy skies or animal antics, our members have captured how beautiful Pembrokeshire is.
Here are some of our recent favourites.
Goldfinch. Picture: Marcus Carrozzo (Image: Marcus Carrozzo (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
Autumn. Picture: Donna-Marie Humphries (Image: Donna-Marie Humphries (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
Stunning view. Picture: Heidi Limb (Image: Heidi Limb (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
Red sky over Milford Haven. Picture: Jackie Evans (Image: Jackie Evans (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
Spiderweb. Picture: Rosemary Rees (Image: Rosemary Rees (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
Stormy skies over Newgale. Picture: Cath Edwards (Image: Cath Edwards (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
A jay. Picture: Fran Harper-Green (Image: Fran Harper-Green (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club or click here.
