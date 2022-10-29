Will it be trick or treat for our Strictly stars this weekend as they hit the dancefloor for Halloween week.

It will be more than Craig's scores that are scary this weekend since the BBC has unveiled what songs and dances our favourite celebs will be performing on Saturday night.

The BBC has said: "Find out what's in store for our Halloween #Strictly spooktacular. It's going to be frighteningly good.

From Scooby Doo Fox Trots to a Stranger Things Argentine Tango, we will be on the edge of our seats this weekend - for all the right reasons.

Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances for Halloween week

Here is what each of our celebrity couples will be dancing to as they take to the dancefloor this weekend.

Ellie and Nikita: Foxtrot to Scooby Doo, Where Are You? by David Mook, Ben Raleigh

Ellie and Johannes: Couple's Choice to I Put A Spell On You by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker & Kathy Najimy

Fleur and Vito: Salsa to Break My Soul by Beyoncé

Helen and Gorka: Foxtrot to Lil' Red Riding Hood by Sam The Sham & The Pharaohs

Kym and Graziano: Rumba to Frozen by Madonna

Molly and Carlos: Argentine Tango to Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) by Kate Bush

Hamza and Jowita: Tango to Wicked Game by Chris Isaak

James and Amy: Charleston to Bumble Bee by LaVern Baker

Tony and Katya: Quickstep to The Devil Went Down To Georgia by The Charlie Daniels Band

Tyler and Dianne: Cha Cha Cha to Day-O (The Banana Boat Song) by Tanz Orchester Klaus Hallen

Will and Nancy: Mama Told Me Not To Come by Tom Jones and Stereophonics

Who left Strictly Come Dancing last week?





Superfan Jayde became a #Strictly star, and it's been such a pleasure to watch her and Karen perform every week 🌟@jaydeadams @karen_hauer pic.twitter.com/1GahmGCF44 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 23, 2022

Comedian Jayde Adams was the fourth celebrity to be voted off Strictly Come Dancing for the 2022 season.

Adams danced the Charleston alongside her partner Karen Hauer to the iconic comic song The Ballad of Barry and Freda (Let's Do It) which was written and performed by fellow comedian Victoria Wood.

The routine secured them a good score of 28 with judge Motsi Mabuse telling Adams she was “one of the best” performers but felt her dance moves needed improving at this stage of the competition.

Adams was against singer and actress Molly Rainford in the dreaded dance-off.

Read more about Jayde Adams leaving the contest.

Strictly Come Dancing Week Five Scoreboard

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal – 35

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez – 35

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu – 32

Fleur East and Vito Coppola – 32

Tyler West and Dianne Buswell - 32

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu – 30

Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin – 30

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe – 29

Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer – 28

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima – 27

James Bye and Amy Dowden – 26

Tony Adams and Katya Jones – 19

Last week, Helen Skelton and Hamza Yassin scored the highest scores from the judges, receiving 35. Marking Skeltons highest score of this year so far.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One at 6.50 pm on Saturday, October 29.