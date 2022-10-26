McDonald’s has launched a week of ‘Trick or Eat’ deals ahead of Halloween.

The deals have begun and will come to an end on Monday, October 31.

Customers can reveal deals on menu items and they also have a chance to win a McDonald’s VIP Gold Card.

An offer will be waiting for customers each day until the end date, with one go allowed per person per day.

Choosing the ‘Trick’ option will give customers the chance to win offers which are selected at random and include 15% off and Spend £20 Save £5.

There’s also a ‘Trick’ offer which is said to top them all.

The promotion also gives customers a chance at winning a VIP Gold Card but there’s only one up for grabs each day.

The card winners will be entitled to one free medium Extra Value Meal per week for 52 weeks at participating restaurants via the app.

Whether you choose ‘Trick’ or ‘Eat’, you will win an offer each day this week.

Choosing ‘Eat’ will mean a menu item will be discounted by £2.49 in the offer. Items include the McChicken Sandwich, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, or a Big Mac.

Every time a ‘Trick’ or ‘Eat’ offer is redeemed, 100 MyMcDonald’s Rewards points (the equivalent of 10p) will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities, which provides important support to families with sick children in their time of need.

When redeeming the offers, customers will earn reward points which can be used to redeem menu items for free.

When customers reach 1,500 points, they can choose between menu items including small Fries, a Hash Brown, or a Side Salad.

With 2,500 points, a Double Cheeseburger or Vegetable Deluxe is up for grabs, and with 4,000 points, customers can choose between items such as 6 Chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac.

Alternatively, customers can choose to donate the cash equivalent of the points they have earned to the following charities: BBC Children in Need, FareShare, and Ronald McDonald House Charities.

How to play McDonald’s Halloween game

The deals are available exclusively via the McDonald’s App, therefore you’ll need to have it downloaded to redeem them.

The app is available to download via the McDonald’s website.

Customers will need to opt into MyMcDonald’s Rewards via the McDonald’s App if they’d like to start earning points when buying menu items.

McDonald’s breakfast is available from 5-11 am daily and you can buy from its lunchtime menu from 11 am daily. Terms and conditions apply.