OTHER Voices Cardigan have announced two new headline acts for the festival taking place from November 3-5.

Alt-pop superstar and creative visionary Mauvey is travelling from Canada to play an exclusive set of tracks from his upcoming ‘Before The Album’ EP released on November 4.

The festival also promises another huge Other Voices debut from South-London neo-soul queen Poppy Ajudha.

Following the release of her debut record ‘The Power In Us’ earlier this year, she will be bringing her eloquent genre-fluid blend of jazz, R&B, soul, rock and pop to Cardigan for what promises be a dazzling performance from one of the brightest voices on the scene.

These artists complete the St Mary's Church line-up alongside Mercury Prize nominee Gwenno, Celtic pioneers Catrin Finch and Aoife Ní Bhriain, Welsh drill artist Sage Todz, indie-pop superstar Stella Donnelly and the brilliant Band Pres Llareggub.

This year also sees the return of the Other Voices Cardigan Music Trail which will take place in multiple venues around Cardigan, with more than eighty performances across the town.

Full details are now available online at othervoices.ie

Hosted by Huw Stephens, all the headline church performances will take place in front of a public audience and streamed globally for free via Other Voices’ YouTube and socials on November 4 and 5 and live to the big screen at Mwldan in Cardigan.

The festival is presented in partnership between South Wind Blows, Mwldan and Triongl.

Other Voices Cardigan will also present Clebran, a compelling and provocative curated series of discussion events that will explore and celebrate the enduring cultural ties between Ireland and Wales.

Featuring artists, journalists, creatives and politicians, the events will spark enriching, lively conversations about how we perceive our world, language and culture.

Full details on the line up and wristbands priced at £25 and are available now at Othervoices.ie Other Voices Cardigan is produced by South Wind Blows in partnership with Mwldan and Triongl and made possible thanks to the support and investment of Welsh Government and The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.