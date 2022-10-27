Pembrokeshire’s social housing crisis figures have spiralled by almost 50 per cent in just two years according to figures recently released by the BBC.

The report indicates that the number of families currently waiting for social homes stands at 5,567 compared to a total of 3,767 in 2018.

This represents a startling 47.8 per cent in just two years. The Welsh average is 36.3 per cent.

Neighbouring Ceredigion had seen a much slighter 19.1 per cent increase while in Carmarthenshire, the number of households waiting has dropped by over a tenth.

Now the onus is being laid on Pembrokeshire County Council to tackle the crisis in a multi-tiered approach in a bid to reduce the alarming figures.

MORE NEWS

“This isn’t a one-stop solution, but instead many issues need to be urgently addressed,” said County Councillor Joshua Beynon who represents one of the hardest hit towns in Pembroke Dock.

“Sadly Pembrokeshire hasn’t seen much investment over the last few decades in terms of social housing.

"As a result, we’re now seeing more people living in our towns and villages but there’s an insufficient housing supply to accommodate them.

“I’m pleased to see new social housing developments currently taking place in Neyland and Pembroke Dock, but much more needs to be done.

“Communities need to be included in honest conversations about how these developments should proceed because on so many occasions I encounter people who don’t want that particular green field to be developed. But there needs to be compliance somewhere down the line.”

Cllr Beynon is also urging that the county’s second-home situation be urgently reviewed.

“Following on from Covid, many people have opted to continue working from home and in many cases, this means that people are spending more time in their second homes in Pembrokeshire.

“And this is particularly apparent in towns such as Saundersfoot, Narberth and Tenby.

“I completely understand that people have a right to have a second home, but this is coming at the detriment of local people and their ability to continue living in their local communities.”

Recent figures suggest that around 9 per cent of Pembrokeshire's housing stock comprises second homes.

Data announced by the Bevan Foundation last month also found that Pembrokeshire had 3,172 properties listed on the holiday rental website, AirBnB.

The second home issue is currently being reviewed by the Welsh Government with a proposal to limit the number of second homes that each local authority can accommodate.

Another issue which Cllr Beynon would like to see addressed is a reform of the private sector which would prevent landlords from evicting tenants at short notice.

“I’ve spoken to many people who have been subject to a ‘no fault eviction’," he explained.

"This means that despite being hardworking people who pay their rents on time and look after their property, they are still being asked to leave by their landlords. Longer-term contracts are needed which will certainly help the housing shortage.”