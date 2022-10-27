Two rugby players from St Davids are set to start for Wales in the 2022 Women’s Rugby World Cup quarter finals, when Ioan Cunningham’s team take on New Zealand.

Jasmine Joyce comes into the side at full back, wearing the number 15 shirt, while Lisa Neumann retains her spot in the starting XV as number 11.

Prior to the World Cup, Joyce played at the 2017 World Cup in Ireland and represented Team GB at the Rio and Tokyo Olympics.

“Getting selected for this World Cup was the easy part, now comes the hard part and putting in some good performances,” said Joyce.

“There is going to be pressure on us, but my advice to everyone will be to just enjoy the experience.

“The happier and more relaxed we are on the pitch, the better we will perform. There are exciting girls coming through and there is a bundle of energy in this squad, which is what we need.”

Lisa Neumann is tackled by Scotland's Sarah Bonar in the tournament's first game (Image: PA)

Coach Ioan Cunningham said: “It’s a hugely exciting week for us all, the girls have done extremely well to get to this point and we should all be proud of that.

“We have a tough task on Saturday facing the Black Ferns on their home patch. They are in good form, scoring a lot of points and playing well.

“However, we have nothing to lose, we intend to go out and leave everything on the field.

“We had some set piece dominance in our Pool game against them but we also created quite a few chances, many of which we didn’t convert.

“New Zealand have got good athletes across the park, they keep the ball in hand so we’ve selected a back three who can cover a lot of ground and maintain a high level of physicality with Jaz at full-back and Lisa and Lowri on the wings.

“We will be playing in front of a huge home crowd and we will need to feed off the atmosphere. To play New Zealand twice in a world cup is 100 per cent the experience you want to grow as a team – it’s only going to raise our standards short term but also longer term too.”

The full Wales team is:

15 Jasmine Joyce, 14 Lowri Norkett, 13 Carys Williams-Morris, 12 Hannah Jones (capt), 11. Lisa Neumann, 10 Elinor Snowsill, 9 Keira Bevan, 1 Cara Hope, 2 Carys Phillips, 3 Donna Rose, 4 Natalia John, 5 Gwen Crabb, 6 Bethan Lewis, 7 Alex Callender, 8 Sioned Harries

Replacements: 16 Kelsey Jones, 17 Gwenllian Pyrs, 18 Sisilia Tuipulotu, 19 Georgia Evans, 20 Siwan Lillicrap, 21 Ffion Lewis, 22 Lleucu George, 23 Megan Webb

The game against New Zealand kicks off at 7.30am on the morning of Saturday, October 29, with full coverage on ITV from 7.15am.