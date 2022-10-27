A WOMAN has told of her stalking nightmare that ruined her marriage and left her unable to leave her house.

The events took place over almost a year and included the defendant, Francialda Santos, phoning her victim and not saying anything other than to breathe down the phone at her.

At Haverfordwest Magistrates on October 25, Santos, of Precelly Place, Milford Haven, pleaded guilty to stalking between November 13, 2021 and July 3, 2022.

This was said to be to the point Santos was alleged to have been outside the complainant’s house on the day of court.

In an explanation of the facts by the prosecution, Ms Simone Walsh described a litany of actions by Santos that pushed her client to the point of being unable to leave her home.

Ms Walsh said the set of incidents began mid-November last year when the complainant was dropping off her daughter to her husband’s shop and saw Santos, 44, in a black BMW in traffic staring at her for three to four minutes, which unnerved her.

Later that evening, whilst walking her dog a BMW drove very slowly past the complainant, who saw a female staring and recognised it as Santos.

The complainant then began receiving messages from Santos insinuating her husband was having an affair.

One of the messages said: “Just to let you know your husband has been cheating on you.”

Days later the complainant received another message saying, ‘all the messages I have sent you before are true. I am just helping you know who you are married to.’

In December the complainant received calls from Santos on WhatsApp.

There was no name on the account and a picture of a woman she had never seen. When the complainant answered the call there was no sound other than someone breathing on the other end.

On one occasion the complainant dropped her family off at a car park in town and saw Santos sitting in her car staring with no expression to her face. On another occasion the complainant passed Santos’ car with Santos grinning and waving at her.

The complainant also received messages at the time about her unborn child and her daughter with one message saying, ‘my daughter studies with your daughter and do you know how you are being talked about by the teachers?’

All these incidents resulted in the end of the complainant’s relationship with her husband.

In mitigation defence solicitor Tom Lloyd suggested mental health issues on behalf of Santos and asked for the case to be adjourned for three weeks for an all-options report.

Santos’ case will next be seen at Haverfordwest on November 16.