West Wales rally star James Williams will be pulling out all the stops as he attempts to secure his first outright British Rally Championship victory in the Cambrian Rally this weekend.

The 24-year-old driver and navigator Dai Roberts are gearing up for the seventh and final round of the Motorsport UK British Rally Championship at Llandudno with the Hyundai Power Products Rally Team.

The event will span two days and two surfaces for the first time in its illustrious history.

The opening night will feature two asphalt tests under darkness before a full day in the Welsh forests to follow on Saturday.

Williams has so far notched up three podiums this season on the sealed surface and will be looking for further success on the gravel this weekend.

“It’s been a real baptism for our first year in the BRC top-flight,” he said.

“We have had some incredible highs and some disappointing lows this year, but I am really proud of all the Hyundai Power Products team, as we have always picked ourselves up and bounced back giving every event our full focus.

“We have ticked off every step of the podium bar one, so that will be the target – all out – go for the win and to fight for our first BRC victory on home soil will be pretty special.”

The final round of the championship will see a few absences from the usual protagonists, with recently-crowned champion Osian Pryce and four-time title winner Keith Cronin missing from the entry list.

However the Cambrian Rally will welcome World Rally Championship driver Oliver Solberg to the cast – a fast-paced target for the rest of the championship crews.

James would like to thank his team of loyal partners: Hyundai Power Products, Rally Cover, Performance 1st Coaching, West Wales Lubricants, Palletline, Craftric Technology, Speedline Corse UK, Hide Away Wales, West Coast Finance, Ceir Castle Motors, VP Racing Fuels, Michelin and the Gareth Roberts Memorial Fund.

If you would like to become a partner, get in touch with the team at: jamescwilliams107@hotmail.com