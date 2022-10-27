As local optician Emily Couling watched her grandfather’s health slowly deteriorate from the cruel effects of Altzheimer’s disease, she decided to do all she could to raise funds for the charity that has become very close to her heart.

As a result, the 24-year-old recently ran an incredible 100 miles in just 26 days which raised £450 for the Alzheimer’s Society.

“Yes, it was a tough challenge I have to admit, but I would do it all over again to raise money for such an incredible cause,” said Emily from her home in Hazelbeach, near Neyland.

“When I told my granddad what I was doing he thought I was bonkers. But when the run was complete, I think he was pretty impressed.”

Her grandfather was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2014 but now, at the age of 86, his condition had advanced to the extent that he has to live in a specialized care home.

Emily, who is a pre-registration optometrist at the Pembroke Dock branch of Specsavers, ran the equivalent distance of her home which overlooks Neyland Marina, to Bristol.

“Even though I like to keep fit, I’ve never come close to running 100 miles in just 26 days,” she said.

Emily has worked at Specsavers since she was 18.

During this period she gained the Dean’s academic award for excellence in both her first and second years at Bristol University, where she graduated with a first in optometry.

“Things have been really difficult for us as a family since granddad’s diagnosis, but the charity has helped us all understand the condition a little bit better, which we’re really thankful for."

Next year, Emily is planning to take on the three peaks challenge when she will climb Snowdon, Scafell Pike and Ben Nevis within 24 hours, to raise more money for Alzheimer’s Society.