A man has been remanded in custody accused of stealing cider from his 88-year-old grandmother and harassing over several days.

Dean Howells appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates this week via a video link from Swansea Prison.

It is alleged that on October 18 he visited his grandmother at her home in Pembroke Dock and after being given tea and toast, walked out of the property carrying four bottles of Koppaberg cider.

Crown Prosecutor Dennis Davies told magistrates that Mrs Thomas had left the cider on a kitchen worktop.

“She asked for them back but he walked out of the property and was seen drinking from them as he left," said Mr Davies.

It is further alleged that Howells, 41, returned to his grandmother’s property on numerous occasions throughout October 18, October 20 and again on October 21.

MORE NEWS

“His grandmother heard him kicking her door and then, on October 21, she head him tapping on her window at 4.45 in the morning,” said Mr Davies. “He wanted money but she felt nervous and thought he was trying to break in.”

Howells has denied a charge of theft and an additional charge of harassment without violence.

After listening to the evidence, magistrates refused an application to release Howells on bail. He was remanded in custody until November 23.