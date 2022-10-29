HERE are the death notices placed in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, October 26.

To place any family notices click here.

We also publish obituaries. Fill in this simple online form here.

Geoff Barnes (Haverfordwest)

Geoff, lately of Haverfordwest and formerly of Bristol, died suddenly at his home on October 3. Geoff will be sadly missed by his family and friends who will remember his sharp wit and amazing jokes.

A cremation service will be held on Saturday, October 29 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth, SA67 8UD at 1pm. Family flowers only. Donations to the British Heart Foundation London NW1 7AW. The scattering of Geoff's ashes at Lulworth Cove, Dorset and celebration of his life to be announced in spring 2023. Contact: stephenbarnes321@gmail.com

Courasson ‘Cora’ Bistrus Evans (Templeton)

The death occurred peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on Monday, October 17 of Courasson Bistrus Evans, affectionately known as 'Cora' aged 99 years, of Hillside Terrace, Templeton. Devoted wife of the late Douglas, loving mum, nan, great grandmother and great great grandmother.

The funeral service took place on Friday, October 28 at 2.30pm at St. John's Church, Templeton followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 4pm. There was family flowers only, with donations if so desired for St. John's Church, Templeton c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680

John Hugill

Our dad, John, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 6 at Whitchurch Community Hospital. He is sadly missed by his four children, Tim, Mary, Ruth and Anne, and four grandchildren.

His funeral will take place at St.Peter's church, Shrewsbury SY2 5BE on Tuesday, November 1 at 12.30pm. John's favourite charity was the "Friends of Margaret Junior School Uganda" to which donations in lieu of flowers may be sent.

Joan Rees (Haverfordwest)

Peacefully at Tan yr Allt Lodge Care Home, Pontardawe on October 13, Joan formerly of Haven Road, Haverfordwest.

Funeral service on Thursday, November 3 at 11am at Lady Chapel, St.Davids Cathedral. Enquiries to W.G.Bernard Mathias & Daughter, Funeral Director, 01437 720537

Lilian 'Joan' Lees (Haverfordwest)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest with her family at her side on Sunday, October 23 of Lilian Joan Lees, aged 82 years, of Scotchwell Park, Haverfordwest but formerly Cardigan Road. A beloved wife of the late Mick Lees, a devoted mother to Richard and Wendy, a cherished mother-in-law to Teresa and Paul, a loving grandmother to Michael, Carrie, Thomas and Jed and a much-loved great-grandmother to Rebecca, Luca and Dominic, Joan was loved dearly and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

The funeral arrangements have not yet been finalised. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Milford Haven. Tel: 01646 693180.

Diane Margaret Neale (Summerhill)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Thursday, October 13 of Diane Margaret Neale, affectionately known as Di, aged 77 years of Summerhill. Devoted wife of the late Mel. Dearly loved mum of Bryan, Joan, Carol, Susan and the late Ann. Cherished nannie and great-grandmother. Much loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.

The funeral service was held on Wednesday, October 26 at St. Elidyr`s Church, Amroth at 1.30pm, followed by interment in the church cemetery. There was family flowers only with donations, if so desired, for The Paul Sartori Foundation & St Elidyr's Church, Amroth c/o E.C. Thomas & Son, Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (Tel: 01834 831876) who are conducting the funeral arrangements.

Leslie Rowlands (Maenclochog)

Peacefully on Wednesday, October 19 at Withybush Hospital, Les of Morfa, Maenclochog. Beloved husband of Eira, loving father of Gerald and Wendy, Sharon and Paul and a dear and proud grandfather and great grandfather.

Public funeral service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth on Monday, October 31 at 1pm Family flowers only. Donations in memory if desired to the Coronary Care Unit, Withybush Hospital. c/o Dennis Jones Funeral Director, Maesawelon, Efailwen SA66 7UX Tel 01994 419561

Emily Joyce Roberts (Sageston)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Friday, October 21 of Emily Joyce Roberts of Sageston. She was 93.

The funeral arrangements have not yet been finalised, but all further enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115 who are carrying out the arrangements.

Carol Shirley Elizabeth Davies (Pembroke)

The death occurred suddenly but peacefully at home on Friday, October 14 of Carol Shirley Elizabeth Davies aged 86 years of Merlins Cross, Lower Lamphey Road, Pembroke. Dearly loved, Carol will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

The funeral service will take place on Monday, October 31 at 11:30am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. There will be family flowers only with donations in lieu if so desired for R.N.L.I. c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Robert Benjamin (Whitland)

Peacefully on Friday, October 14 at home surrounded by his family, aged 67 years, Robert of St Mary Street, Whitland. Beloved fiancé of Ann-Marie, much loved dad of Gethin and Si dear brother of Anne and the late Adrian and brother-in-law to Brian.

A public funeral service took place at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth on Thursday, October 27 at 11.30am. There was family flowers only, donations in lieu may be made for Meddygfa Taf or Macmillan Cancer Support via www.pefd.co.uk or c/o Peter Evans Funeral Directors, Rosewood, Plashett, Laugharne, Carmarthen, SA33 4TT. Tel: 01994 427 261.

Alister John "Jock" Brown (Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred suddenly but peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Tuesday, October 4 of Jock Brown of Bufferland Terrace, Pembroke Dock. Devoted husband of the late Peggy, he was 84.

The funeral was held on Wednesday, October 26 with a service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 12.15pm. All further enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Dilys Aileen "Dill" Freeman (Pembroke Dock)

Her family sadly announce the passing of Dilys Aileen Freeman of North Street, Pembroke Dock. Dill passed away peacefully at Park House Court Nursing Home on Saturday, October 15 aged 98 years.

Family and friends are invited to attend services at St. John's Church, Pembroke Dock at 12noon and at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1.45pm on Wednesday, November 2. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu in memory of Dill for Tommy's Baby Charity may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115 who are carrying out the arrangements.

Tom Pool (Nolton Haven)

Tom of Nolton Haven died peacefully at Withybush Hospital on October 18. Devoted husband of the late Paulin, Dearly loved father, grandfather and great grandfather.

Funeral service at Nolton Haven Chapel on Friday, November 4 at 11am. Enquiries to W.G.Bernard Mathias & Daughter 01437 720537