HAVERFORDWEST’S new branding programme is still very much alive and kicking despite a recent public engagement session was pulled.

On October 18, local residents were invited to the community shared space unit at Riverside to give their thoughts on a new brand logo for the county town.

However that engagement event was postponed to a further date with Pembrokeshire County Council apologising for the inconvenience.

But the branding of Haverfordwest is still very much alive, with PCC saying the development process has been ‘very positive’.

What wasn’t so positive was the town council’s recent reaction to the brand logo – an H set above some lines.

On September 29, advertising designers Chris Jones and Giles Davis, of Monmouthshire, gave an impassioned speech about the plans, describing Haverfordwest as a town with reputation and a place that could ‘never be called mundane’.

The council’s reaction was rather muted though, with Councillor Martin Lewis, of the Priory ward, confused as to what the logo represented, saying it said nothing about Haverfordwest being situated in the centre of the county.

The town clerk said the logo had a ‘seasidey vibe’ and reminded her of a sweety wrapper.

PCC say they will plough on with the plan for Haverfordwest’s brand, telling the Western Telegraph: “The development process, led by an independent branding team, is ongoing and has been very positive.”

When asked how the branding project was being funded, PCC said the cost had been met through grant funding elements of projects taking place.

The county council went on to say the future looks bright for Haverfordwest.

“Haverfordwest has a rich history and an exciting future, with an extensive programme of regeneration work underway at several locations.

“The aim of the brand engagement has been to bring this all together and we are looking forward to updating all stakeholders on progress soon.”

What do think of the plans to brand Haverfordwest? Let us know in comments and on the Western Telegraph Facebook page.