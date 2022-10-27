TWO PEMBROKESHIRE schools were involved in Youth Climate Action Day with National Trust Cymru and Literature Wales.

Pupils from Roch Community School and St Mark’s Church in Wales VA Primary School explored Southwood Estate in Pembrokeshire as part of Youth Climate Action Day which is marked on October 22.

The pupils were among 350 from 12 schools in Wales who took part in creative workshops at outdoor sites across Wales.

The two schools were joined by Children’s Laureate Wales, Connor Allen, where they were taken to Southwood Estate to be inspired by the natural environment, history and legacy while imagining what the future may look like.

They then returned to the classroom to create a poem that shares their relationships with nature, and the effects of climate change on their doorstep.

It was part of Lyrical Landscapes, a nature inspired poetry project created between National Trust Cymru and Literature Wales with Mr Allen and Bardd Plant Cymru, Casi Wyn, helping the children.

Southwood Estate: Children from Roch Community School. Picture: National Trust Images/Phill Boyd (Image: National Trust Images/Phill Boyd)

The pupils were inspired to consider the impact of the prolonged dry weather in causing a risk of wildfires at Southwood Estate as well as the effect on the lake at Tredegar House from increased rainfall.

Mr Allen said: “Children are aware of the effects of climate change, they have a lot to say, and poetry gives them that outlet to say how they feel and to say how they think about the future, because they are the future.”

Mr Allen also worked with St Woolos, Tredegar Park, Welshpool Church in Wales and Treowen schools and also explored Tredegar House and Powis Castle and Garden in Welshpool.

Ms Wyn worked with Ysgol Cymerau, Edern, Y Faenol, Cemaes, Bro Gwydir and Pencae and explorerd Cemlyn on Anglesey, Glan Faenol in Bangoe and Porthfinllaen on the Llŷn Peninsula.

She said: “National Trust Cymru care for a variety of different places, all diverse in the challenges they face with climate change.

"This project has enabled us to connect local children to some of these places and allowed them to build a sense of ownership. I believe the closer they are to their local environment, the greater care they will have over what’s on their doorstep.”

Lhosa Daly, director of Wales, National Trust Cymru said; “It’s more important than ever to engage young people with nature and the outdoors and to get them involved in climate conversations.

"We’re very grateful to Literature Wales for the opportunity to work together on this inspiring project, and to play our part in offering young people a voice. Connor and Casi have done a brilliant job engaging young minds, and hearing some of the poems certainly offers a broad view of what climate change means for children in Wales.”

Southwood Estate: Roch Community School pupils. Picture: National Trust Images/Phill Boyd (Image: National Trust Images/Phill Boyd)

Leusa Llewelyn, artistic director of Literature Wales added; “Writers have been inspired by the landscape of Wales across the ages.

"Our stories, our language and our legends are all intertwined with our surroundings. Working with National Trust Cymru, our fantastic laureates have been able to inspire the next generation of writers with some of Wales’ most beautiful natural landscapes.

"The project has supported us to build the foundations of a lasting relationship between our two organisations, and we are looking forward to working together in the future.”

The poems were released on Saturday, October 22 on National Trust Cymru and Literature Wales’ social media channels.