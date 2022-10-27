WORK on replacing Cardigan’s ageing astroturf pitch with a 3G surface will begin early next year – despite bitter opposition from local hockey players.

Ceredigion County Council say the eight-week project to install the new surface complete with a rugby shock pad should be completed by the spring.

The plans sparked a storm of protest from the hockey community as the planned 3G surface is unsuitable for their sport.

Yet they received the backing of local footballers who maintain such a pitch is essential for the development of young players.

Clwb Hoci Castell Newydd Emlyn remain vehemently opposed to the move which they say will effectively spell the end of hockey in the Teifi Valley.

They called for the pitch at Cardigan Leisure Centre to be resurfaced appropriately for hockey and football, and other users, at what they claimed would be a 'far lower' cost.

The hockey players also maintain the move discriminates against sportswomen.

But Cardigan FC officials, who held a site meeting with councillors in July, take the opposing view.

And County Hall insist the pitch is more widely used by football players, adding that the hockey club are the only one of 14 sports clubs who will not be able to continue to play at Cardigan.

The renovation of other Artificial Turf Pitches at Lampeter – which will remain a 2G surface - and Synod Inn – which will become a 3G surface – are also earmarked for early next year.

Ceredigion County Council received a grant from Sport Wales and the Football Association of Wales - Wales Grassroots Fund earlier this year to upgrade the ATPs with new carpets.

Council Leader Bryan Davies described the move as ‘a very exciting development' for the county’s leisure facilities.

“As a council our aim is to provide modern, accessible, inspiring facilities to encourage our residents to be physically active and improve their wellbeing and the ATP upgrades will make a significant contribution to this,” he added.

A council spokesperson said that all three pitches would be closed while renovations were underway.