Subway has announced it will be expanding a new product to hundreds of stores across the UK and Ireland after a trial earlier this year.

SubMelts, which are pressed and toasted Subs filled with melted cheese, were initially in only 40 stores but will now be in almost 500 from today.

Four flavours will be available for SubMelts including The Big Cheese-Steak, The Supremo, Pizziola B.M.T. ® and V.I.Brie.

Subway described the Big Cheese Steak as a "play on the Philadelphia classic, packed with philly beefsteak, mozzarella, American-style cheese, caramelised red onions, peppers, and topped with Subway’s famous Chipotle Southwest sauce".

The Big Cheese Steak (Subway) (Image: Subway)

Meanwhile the Supremo is a vegetarian option containing mozzarella and American-style cheese, pesto, peppers, black pepper and marinara sauce.

In comparison the Pizziola B.M.T is described as "one for the meat lovers" with pepperoni, ham, salami, mozzarella, American-style cheese, peppers, red onions and marinara sauce.

Finally the V.I.Brie contains creamy Brie, American-style cheese, maple smoked streaky bacon, caramelised red onions, and sweet onion sauce.

Angelina Gosal, Head of Marketing UK & Ireland at Subway said: “SubMelts™️ proved so popular with our guests during our trial earlier this year and we’re really excited to be expanding this hot and tasty new offering to almost 500 stores across UK and Ireland – especially as there’s four new flavours to choose from!

"As the days get colder, we wanted to give our guests something warming to choose and enjoy.”

To see a full list of participating Subway stores that will have SubMelts visit their website here.