A LOCAL caravan park has renamed one of its caravans in honour of the lifesaving work carried out by a local charity.

Lydstep Beach Haven Park, just outside Tenby, has named one of its caravans Grace Darling, the name of Tenby’s first lifeboat.

Haven is celebrating its fifth year of supporting the RNLI and chose to name the caravan – which has stunning views of the sea – in honour of the courage of past and present lifeboat crews.

The caravan will have a Grace Darling nameplate and inside will be details of life-saving deeds carried out by the RNLI on a wall-mounted plaque alongside ways that guests can donate to the RNLI.

So far this year, Lydstep Beach Haven Park has raised £4,415 for the RNLI through raffles, welcome back parties and donations.

Credit; Alistair Heap/PA Wire (Image: Alistair Heap/PA Wire)

Why the name Grace Darling?

Tenby’s first lifeboat was called Grace Darling. It was in action between 1852-63 and was named after the first woman to receive a RNLI medal for bravery.

Ms Darling was living in Longstone Lighthouse on the Farne Islands off the coast of Northumberland during the 1930s.

In September 1938, steamship SS Forfarshire was smashed onto the rocks around the lighthouse by the stormy seas.

More than 48 people were on board as the boat sank.

MORE NEWS:

Despite the torrential rain and the waves, Ms Darling and her father, William, who was the lighthouse keeper, rowed out for almost a mile to rescue the survivors.

Mr Darling tended to the injured while Ms Darling kept control of the boat to avoid it crashing into the reef.

They were able to rescue nine survivors in five hours and the story became international news, including grabbing the attention of Queen Victoria.

Haven PR manager, Corrie Parris, said: “We are proud to support the RNLI and honour the selfless and important work their volunteer lifesavers do.

"By commemorating them in this way we hope will provide a permanent reminder to our 2.5million annual holidaymakers of the commitments the RNLI’s volunteer crews have made – and continue to make – in ensuring we enjoy our country’s fabulous coastline safely.

“This is why we have been supporting the lifeboats since 2018 as many of the RNLI’s lifeboat stations are near to our 41 parks.”

Georgie Stanton, RNLI senior partnerships manager, said: “As a charity we rely on donations to run our lifesaving service, so we are extremely grateful for the support we have received from Haven during our partnership.

Credit: Alistair Heap/PA Wire (Image: Alistair Heap/PA Wire)

“Their fundraising efforts have helped to train and equip out lifeboat crew to save lives at sea, and their spreading of water safety messages to their guests will undoubtedly have prevented incidents from taking place.

"These caravans are a fantastic way to recognise the vital work our volunteers and lifeboat stations do for their local communities to keep them safe while they are enjoying time at the coast.”

Haven is also working with the RNLI to make everyone a little more sea-savvy through water safety tips. These tips can be found at www.haven.com/about-us/charity.

If you would like to donate to the RNLI, visit here: https://rnli.org/support-us/give-money/donate/other-ways-to-donate-to-the-rnli