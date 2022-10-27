South West Wales has been officially removed from drought status following today’s announcement by Natural Resources Wales.

It has been confirmed that recent rainfall throughout Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire has improved the situation with the result that each county has now been moved to ‘drought recovery status’.

Latest hydrological and environmental data for Wales at the Drought Liaison Group state that the South West saw 115 per cent of its long-term average rainfall for September while October has so far received 77 per cent of the long-term rainfall average.

River flows across the area have recovered to either normal, or above normal for the time of year. Wetter soil has also reduced concerns for the environment, wildlife, habitats and land management.

The areas moving to recovery are:

North Ceredigion (Rheidol, Aeron, Ystwyth)

Teifi

Pembrokeshire (Eastern and Western Cleddau)

Carmarthen (Tywi and Taf)

Swansea and Llanelli (Tawe and Loughor)

Neath Port Talbot and Bridgend (Neath, Afan, Ogmore

“Despite the improvement, people shouldn’t assume that we have returned to normal conditions in this area,” said Natalie Hall, sustainable water manager for Natural Resources Wales.

“The dry weather and hot temperatures we saw over the summer also put extreme pressures on ecosystems and habitats and we are continuing to monitor those impacts on our environment very carefully.”

“Even with typical rainfall over the coming weeks and months, we could still see some impacts of drought well into 2023, which is why it’s crucial that we remain vigilant about how we’re using water this winter.”

Today’s announcement comes in the week that Welsh water lifted the hosepipe ban which has been in effect throughout Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire since August 19.