JACK Wilson has had the red card he received versus Bala at the weekend overturned after Haverfordwest County AFC successfully appealed the decision.

Wilson was sent off in the opening stages of the match against Bala when he seemed to slip as he played a pass and accidentally followed through on Kieran Smith.

Referee Nicholas Pratt played on before stopping the game with Smith on the ground holding his ankle. Then Pratt sent Wilson off, to the winger’s astonishment, for the collision which wasn’t helped by the appalling conditions during Saturday’s game.

After the match chairman of Haverfordwest Rob Edwards was furious about the decision, which had a big effect on the game with Haverfordwest 1-0 up, but eventually succumbing 4-1 to Bala having had to play nearly 80 minutes with ten men.

In a Twitter post Mr Edwards described decisions as ‘disgraceful’ saying they are ruining football matches.

"Every week clubs are victims of disgraceful decisions," said Mr Edwards.

"We are not allowed to say a word about it, and these same clowns turn up week in week out and ruin football matches.

Edwards' tweet after the game (Image: Twitter)

"The standard is absolute crap, and I’ve had enough. I will probably get fined, but it won’t solve the problem."

Things don’t get any easy for Haverfordwest who welcome high-flying New Saints to the Ogi Bridge Meadow stadium on October 29.